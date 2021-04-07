Zenlayer’s New Cloud Networking Features Elevate Network Performance & Accelerate Connectivity For Enterprises

Today, the global edge cloud service provider Zenlayer released a new set of features for its cloud networking product. These features, including traffic engineering in the backbone, BGP, enhanced API functions and data insights for customers, take Zenlayer’s industry-leading cloud networking service to the next level.

Zenlayer’s industry-leading capability to engineer network traffic combined with its global private backbone decreases network latency by 28% on average, reduces packet loss and improves network resilience. In addition, Zenlayer released API functions for partners to integrate services, systems and platforms easily. With closely integrated services on both Zenlayer and partners’ platforms, Zenlayer delivers more powerful edge cloud solutions to enable a wide range of use case scenarios in hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and across enterprise IT.

“Latency and network instability kill the digital experience, which has direct impact to client’s top line,” said David Xie, Chief Product Officer at Zenlayer. “Our new Cloud Networking products allow customers to turbocharge connectivity, instantly.”

Additional new features released include BGP and broad-scale data insights. With BGP in place, Zenlayer users can flexibly peer their networks and build virtual private clouds on demand. They can also further customize connectivity between private network and public clouds. Additionally, users can now access their telemetry data to have end-to-end visibility of their network status, connectivity quality, latency and resource utilization.

With a newly enhanced cloud networking offering, Zenlayer aspires to deliver a higher level of Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Excellence (QoE) to its customers and billions of end users across the world.