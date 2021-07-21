Zenlayer Launches Global Accelerator to Enhance Gaming, Media and Application Performance

Zenlayer, a leading global edge cloud service provider, today announced the launch of Zenlayer Global Accelerator (ZGA), a groundbreaking network acceleration service that enhances interactive digital experiences for businesses serving globally distributed users.



Building on Zenlayer’s deep experience empowering global businesses with its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings and its massive global private backbone network, the company developed this new platform-as-a-service (PaaS) product to further its mission of improving digital experiences for organizations of all sizes. Businesses can now leverage this new service to instantly accelerate applications, websites, platforms, and software without provisioning or managing any infrastructure.



ZGA is an API-driven network acceleration service built on Zenlayer’s software-defined network platform. ZGA goes beyond traditional acceleration services, allowing businesses to accelerate any type of application using a simple API call or web-based configurations, regardless of location. ZGA features an enhanced Linux Kernel with end-to-end protocol optimization and a flexible architecture that supports a wide range of protocols from layer 4 to layer 7.



The announcement follows ZGA’s successful beta launch from earlier in 2021. Customers across numerous industry verticals are now benefitting from the new service, including gaming, video and audio conferencing, enterprise SaaS connectivity, eCommerce authentication and user access, online education, and live streaming.



“ZGA is a critical step toward our vision of enabling companies of all sizes to instantly deliver great digital experiences to anyone around the world,” said Mr Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer. “Businesses today need to deliver applications and platforms efficiently and cost-effectively. Zenlayer’s new PaaS product helps them achieve these goals, while giving power back to the developer and DevOps professionals.”



ZGA is built on Zenlayer’s global full-mesh network backbone that intelligently optimizes routes and connects global destinations in just milliseconds. This helps to avoid public internet congestion and brings packet loss to zero. The network features proprietary traffic engineering algorithms to optimize all data traversing through it. It also covers hard-to-reach markets like India, China, Southeast Asia, South America, and Africa with connections to the best local ISPs in each region.



“Businesses today face a variety of challenges when connecting distributed users to digital services,” said Mr David Xie, Chief Product Officer at Zenlayer. “Common issues include poor application performance, slow synchronization across regional cloud servers, and interruptions during cross-border downloads. ZGA solves these challenges by accelerating through the first mile to the last.”



As an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner, Zenlayer also works closely with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to jointly improve digital experiences of global customers.

“Zenlayer and AWS have a common vision to grow our business in emerging markets. We are excited to support Zenlayer’s global business and provide access to ZGA through the AWS Marketplace,” said Mr Wang Rui, Manager of AWS Marketplace China and Technology Partners. “By adding Zenlayer into the AWS Marketplace, businesses of all sizes from enterprises to startups can now easily search, buy and deploy ZGA, and enable cloud native customer experiences on AWS.”