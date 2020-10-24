Zenlayer Announces New Service of Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Global edge cloud services provider Zenlayer, is pleased to announce the addition of their new service of Content Delivery Network (CDN) to the company’s suite of low-latency services for improving digital user experience. Built on Zenlayer’s global network, content can be delivered in under 30 milliseconds (ms) to anywhere in the Zenlayer global network and under 10 ms in major cities – faster than human perception.



The new CDN is part of Reimagine Zenlayer, an initiative that started this fall of reimaging what Zenlayer can be and take the company’s abilities to improve global digital experience to the next level. The new CDN service more than doubles previously available speeds while vastly increasing coverage. Other aspects of the campaign include a completely new website and new features for Cloud Networking, including worldwide full-mesh networks on demand.



“Zenlayer is always striving to improve user experience,” said Joe Zhu, Zenlayer founder and CEO, Zenlayer. “Content Delivery Network improves experience not just for end users but also any business with a global user base by making it easy to deliver content near-instantaneously. I’m especially pleased we’re releasing CDN this year, when current events have made access to digital content more crucial to our wellbeing than ever.”





A Content Delivery Network works by distributing content from an origin point to servers located near users around the world. Businesses only need to choose what content they want to distribute and where without concerning themselves with the underlying network structure. Zenlayer CDN uses the company’s private, global backbone for fast and secure distribution. When users want to access a picture, file, or other distributed content, intelligent routing directs their request to the server nearest them. This greatly improves application responsiveness and thus user satisfaction and ultimately company revenues.



While Zenlayer CDN is available globally, particular emphasis has been made by adding locations for lower latency in India and Southeast Asia. According to Amit Singh, Managing Director, Zenlayer India, “India and Indonesia are the fastest growing markets in the world, with over 900 million users. There should be no excuses for subpar speeds to such a key region. We want to make sure every user in Indonesia and India gets optimal service and to deliver an unparalleled service, we have over 70 edge locations devoted to this goal.”

