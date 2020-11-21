Zenlayer Accelerates Opens Regional Headquarters in India

Global edge cloud services provider Zenlayer announced the opening of its newest office, located in Mumbai. It will also serve as their India headquarters. Mumbai will be their 10th office globally, following locations in Los Angeles, San Jose, Singapore, Beijing, Hangzhou, Hong Kong, Nantong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

The Mumbai office will provide greater space for Zenlayer’s growing India team, which has been dramatically expanded to support the launch of Zenlayer’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) in the country. The new India headquarterswill also enable Zenlayer to better serve its growing number of partners and clients in the region. Mumbai is India’s biggest hub for telecom, media, and IT/ ITeS companies, making it an ideal city for Zenlayer to establish its local operations.

“The decision to expand our presence in Mumbai, India, was a logical step in our business growth strategy. In the last few years, India has experienced a huge increase in data consumption,” said Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer. “We believe India will soon be one of the top three digital markets in the world. As 5G becomes available we expect data consumption to rise even higher and the demand for ultra-fast content delivery to increase accordingly.”

Amit Singh, Zenlayer’s Managing Director ofIndia, said, “Zenlayer is looking forward to aggressive growth in India and having a base in Mumbai was an essential step in this direction. We were attracted to Mumbai as our regional headquarters because of the strength and support it can provide to our business expansion plans. We believe that with 5G coming to India, the definition of customer experience will change drastically. Telecoms, over-the-top platforms (OTT), and IT companies will all need smart applications and technology to enhance their customer experience. Zenlayer can offer these services to these companies with the utmost efficiency. Our objective is to ensure that the digital users of India can fully experience the new era of 5G.”