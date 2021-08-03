Zebronics Ropes in Bollywood Star, Hrithik Roshan, as Brand Ambassador

Zebronics with its philosophy of being ‘Always Ahead’ and have planned to further cement its position, by introducing more world class products in the IT Peripheral segment, thereby pushing the envelope and strategically enhancing its position as a market leader by endorsements with Hrithik Roshan.

Mr Hrithik Roshan shares, “I trust Zebronics to understand the pulse of the Indian masses and deliver a range of IT peripherals to their demands. After our 4 years of productive association, I’m only happy to strengthen the relationship in line with the technological shift witnessed world over. Zebronics has been a market leader in making premium gadgets accessible to the masses at economical rates. As an ambassador it is satisfying to see the brand grow from strength to strength.”

“For zebronics the IT peripherals business has been the foundation, from the day of our inception in 1997, we continue to invest in this product category as PC gaming has become very popular and the category is very close to our heart. Superstar Hrithik Roshan is more than a style icon, he has a charming persona and having worked with him in the last few years, we feel he is the perfect face to our brand when it comes to style, hard work or panache. His exuberance and energetic personality syncs perfectly with our brand and we are very glad to strengthen our collaboration and also have him on board for this important category. As we like to say it’s ‘Zebronics for life’,” Mr Rajesh Doshi, Director, Zebronics said.