Zebronics completed its 24th Year and prepare for 25th Anniversary Celebration

Zebronics, an Indian Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Power Solutions, Healthcare & Surveillance Solutions brand, completed its 24th year recently and is set to rock the 25th Anniversary (Silver Jubilee). The team wishes to sincerely and heartily thank every member of this family, channel partners, other business associates and well-wishers who has been a part of this beautiful journey during these years and has truly contributed in their own way with the roles designated. .



Zebronics with a mission to provide products which are Great on design, performance yet so easy on the pocket, that every household in the country can afford.



Mr. Rajesh Doshi, Co-founder & Director, Zebronics India Pvt Ltd. said, “In this journey, we did see many rough tides, the sea was rough with challenges but with the skilled sailors (Zeb Bees) of Zebronics we sailed it all successfully and stayed ‘Always ahead”, as it is rightly said “Smooth sea never made a skilled sailor” . Today ‘Zebronics’ is not just a brand but an “emotion” to millions, connecting with some beautiful memories of their school days or a festive celebration, or a music fest or as a gift to your loved ones.”