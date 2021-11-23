Zebra Technologies Appoints Rajnish Gupta as India and Sub-Continent Lead

Zebra Technologies Corporation has appointed Rajnish Gupta as its Sales Vice President for India and Sub-Continent business. Based in Gurgaon, he reports to Ryan Goh, the Singapore-based Senior Vice President and General Manager of Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific.

“The Indian market is an important one in the region for Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific, and it has witnessed consistent growth over the years,” said Goh. “As companies accelerate their digitalization strategy and embrace intelligent automation, there are vast opportunities for Zebra in the days ahead. Under the guidance of a proven IT leader like Rajnish, we are confident he will steer our business toward even greater success.”

Prior to joining Zebra Technologies, Gupta held various leadership positions at IT companies like Hewlett Packard and Microsoft in India.

“I am thrilled to join an innovative company like Zebra and have the opportunity to expand the market and accelerate the growth of our India and Sub-Continent business,” said Gupta. “We will continue to work closely with our local partners to introduce industry tailored solutions to help our customers intelligently connect their people, assets and data to make business-critical decisions.”