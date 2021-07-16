Yotta Partners with Commvault to Launch Endpoint Backup as a Service – Yotta Safe

Yotta Infrastructure announced its partnership with Commvault – a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments – to launch Yotta Safe – its Endpoint backup-as-a-service. Yotta Safe offers unlimited endpoint backup storage, at just Rs. 150 per month and comes bundled with advanced features including ransomware protection, auto-discovery and self-service dashboards for IT teams and administrators to manage their backup environment. All the backup data is stored in Yotta’s highly secure and compliant Datacenter in Mumbai – Yotta NM1– The world’s 2nd largest Uptime Institute Tier IV datacenter.

In the remote working scenario and an increase in phishing and malware attacks, end-user data can easily be compromised. With Yotta Safe, enterprises can ensure their corporate data can be automatically and securely backed up from their endpoints. Yotta Safe supports file level encryption (FIPS 140-2 certified), remote wipe capability and geo-location tracking. Thus, reducing the risk of a data loss arising out of a lost or stolen device or due to a breakdown. “Security of employee’s end-point data is as important as the security of corporate data. In cases of user devices being misplaced, stolen, or hacked, the data is compromised or held for ransom. Hence backup of user endpoint is the most effective and cost-efficient way to safeguard endpoint data. With Yotta Safe, we are delighted to partner with Commvault and make their world-class backup solution accessible at the most competitive price point in India,” said Mr Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Yotta Infrastructure. “Commvault is pleased to enable our partners with Intelligent Data Services that help organizations store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives, especially in an increasingly hybrid and multi-cloud world. We are excited to support Yotta Infrastructure, a technology pioneer in India, as they deliver Endpoint Backup protection to their customers powered by Commvault,” said Mr Praveen Sahai, Vice President – Channels, Alliances & Service Provider, Asia Pacific & Japan, Commvault.

“The rapid shift to work from home has heightened the ransomware risks for the remote workforce, moving data protection from “good to have” to the top of the mind for CIOs. With Commvault’s streamlined, easy & simple approach to endpoint data protection, enterprises can now keep data protected, while ensuring seamless data access and enhanced employee productivity. We are looking forward to this partnership with Yotta as we jointly bring enterprise-class, proven data protection through SaaS delivery to our customers in India,” shared Adarsh Singh, Service Provider Account Manager, India, Commvault.

Indian enterprises can avail this service from Commvault via its distributor and from Yotta directly or via its Partner Ecosystem. Additionally, Yotta provides all the support in implementing this solution and IT administrators get complete control of their installed systems to monitor and manage backups using a self-service portal.