Yotta Infrastructure Launches ‘Let’s Get Cloud’ Initiative to Boost Cloud Computing Adoption

With the aim to make cloud computing services more affordable and accessible to start-ups, application developers and enterprises, Yotta Infrastructure has unveiled its latest initiative – Let’s Get Cloud. With this initiative, a bevy of incentives and schemes have been launched for availing Yotta’s cloud computing services.

The COVID crisis has been a true test for organizations’ IT infrastructure strategies. And cloud is right in the middle of it. As per the India Enterprise Cloud Survey 2020 unveiled at the India Cloud Summit 2020, cloud will become the primary IT infrastructure for 63% of enterprises by 2022, compared to 37% in 2020.

According to Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Yotta Infrastructure, “The way this shift will get played out, is that organizations will adopt a combination of public and private cloud services. For seamless management of this hybrid environment, the reliance on cloud service providers with managed services capability, will increase. In the past few months, we have been able to create our indigenous cloud platform – Yotta Enterprise Cloud (YEC) – which comes with a self-service portal for management and governance. To fast-track adoption and assist with migration to the cloud, we have also built capabilities in cloud managed services. We are delighted announce our initiative – ‘Let’s Get Cloud’ – to further drive mass adoption of cloud services so that organizations can benefit from the agility that cloud brings. The details of the various incentives and schemes under ‘Let’s Get Cloud’ are as follows:

YEC Explore: Enterprises and developers, looking to test their application on Yotta Enterprise Cloud, can do so with a $125 complimentary cloud voucher.

YEC Experience: SMEs & Start-ups who are in the process of launching new services, can simply share their unique proposition and can stand a chance to win $3000 worth cloud vouchers every week.

YEC Evolve: For businesses that are matured users of the cloud, Yotta Cloud Evolve offers a 2-months billing holiday in a year. As an added benefit, enterprises can avail free Cloud Assessment and Migration of their workloads. This can translate to upto 35% savings on cloud charges.

YEC Express: Yotta has also tailored an offering for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Reseller Partners that are key to make technology accessible to the last mile. ISVs can enrol themselves in the Yotta Cloud Express program to get $1500 worth of Yotta Enterprise Cloud vouchers every year, and on successful milestone achievements, they can get $2400 worth cloud vouchers annually.

YEC Empower: This scheme is for boot-strapped start-ups and application developers. Apart from making its cloud platform accessible without any initial charges, Yotta is also offering a partnership model to jointly launch their services.

The services offered under Yotta Enterprise Cloud Services include – public, private, and federated cloud. The portfolio includes Compute as a Service, Storage as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Software as a Service, Backup and Recovery as a Service. Yotta also provides end-to-end consultancy and support for cloud migration, prioritisation of applications and workloads, and identifying infrastructure dependencies. Customers get a self-service portal for easy provisioning, monitoring and management of cloud instances.