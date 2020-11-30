Yotta Infrastructure Founds their Delhi-NCR Data Center Park

In the virtual presence of Hon. Chief Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri. Yogi Adityanath, Yotta, a Managed Data Center Service Provider that designs, builds, and operates large-scale hyperdensity Data Center Parks, laid the foundation stone of their Data Center Park in Delhi-NCR. Yotta Infrastructure is a 100% subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group,The event was also graced by Hon. Cabinet Minister of Industrial Development and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Satish Mahana, virtually. CEO Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman – Hiranandani Group and Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group and also attended the Bhoomi Pujan from Mumbai over a video call.Addressing the audience, Sunil Gupta, , Co-founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure, showcased the entire project to the attendees, and talked about the scale and technicalities of the Noida data center.

A quote from Hon. Chief Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri. Yogi Adityanath, “I’m pleased that the first datacenter park of Uttar Pradesh is coming up in Greater Noida and I congratulate the Hiranandani Group and Yotta on this auspicious occasion. The Hiranandani Group has demonstrated their vision of building a datacenter park in UP even before we’ve formally launched our Data Center Policy and UP’s first datacenter park will unlock a lot of possibilities which will play a key role in realizing the PM’s Digital India vision. Our biggest success is in creating an environment through our Business Reform Action Plan, where new investors coming to UP feel assured. UP government has moved up in the ease of doing business ranking over the past few years and is at number two in the country today. Our government and administration will extend all support, during and after the construction of this datacenter park, and on behalf of the people of UP, I welcome the Hiranandani Group on taking this step towards the betterment of everyone’s future.”

Some details about the Data Center Park in Delhi-NCR: Yotta Infrastructure to set-up a 20-acre hyperscale data center park in the Greater Noida region; The park will consist of 6 interconnected data center buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity and 200 MW of power; It will be set up at an estimated cost of INR 6000-7000 Crore (appx USD 950 million); The construction will commence will December 2020 and the first is expected to be operational before July 2022.