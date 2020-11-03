Yotta Infrastructure appoints Savex Technologies as National Distributor

Yotta Infrastructure entered in an exclusive distribution partnership with Savex Technologies. This is one of a kind of partnership in the data center industry where Savex Technologies gets exclusive access to market Yotta’s disruptive colocation and cloud services, and Yotta as well gets exclusive access to Savex’s extensive network of over 10,000 resellers across 700 cities pan India to reach all segments of customers.

Besides its hyper-scale Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data center in Navi Mumbai, Yotta will soon begin construction of its data center parks in Chennai and Delhi NCR. Savex, with its wide-network will accelerate the availability of Yotta’s entire range of enterprise IT services including datacenter colocation, High-performance computing, Desktop-as-a-service and enterprise cloud services that support innovative technologies like AI/ML and IoT on a pay-as-you-use model, among many others.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Yotta Infrastructure, said, “Partners play a key central role in our business growth strategy. As we look to expand our reach, address the burgeoning market opportunities and accelerate business growth, we believe Savex has the right expertise, strong channel network, sales, service and support capabilities to help us take our services to new customer segments. With this exclusive partnership, Yotta is creating an extended sales force to generate a unique value proposition for its customers as well as partners. We also believe in an inclusive growth strategy and are delighted to join hands with Savex in our journey.”

Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, “We are glad to collaborate with Yotta, a leading new-age Managed Data Center solutions provider including colocation, hybrid multi-cloud, Managed IT and security services. With the recent launch of Yotta NM1 – Asia’s largest and world’s 2nd largest Tier-IV designed data center in Mumbai, enterprises can avail secured, and state-of-art data center facilities. This partnership will allow us to leverage the expertise of Yotta and offer data center solutions and cloud services to our wide partner base across the country and help enhance the customer experience.”

Yotta continues to evolve its sales and distribution network to take its services to enterprises of all sizes, including start-ups, and this partnership with Savex is a step in that direction. Sales force of both Yotta and Savex shall work closely with various end partners to create unmatched value for enterprises and at the same time creating a healthy, profitable ecosystem for each other. Yotta shall also parallelly continue to engage with various ISVs, OEMs, Start-ups and other ecosystem players to develop and launch unique product propositions for various niche segments of the market.