World Leadership Congress Recognizes Kamal Nath of Sify Technologies as ‘CEO of the Year’

Sify Technologies Limited, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications Management, Managed Services and Systems integration announced that Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Nath, has been named CEO of the Year’ by The World Leadership Congress.

This coveted award is the premier category under ‘Business Leader of the Year’ instituted by World Leadership Congress. This year Business Leader of the Year celebrated its 19th Global edition of the award and the 4th India edition.

This year the award recognises leaders who have seamless steered their organisations in the face of adversities by demonstrating capability & credence, first-hand. The eminent panel of jurists also recognised Kamal’s foresight in re-engineering Sify into the Enterprise and Digital Transformation leader that it is today.

Kamal Nath joined Sify in 2012 and quickly transitioned it into the most comprehensive ICT Solutions and Services provider in India. Sify has consistently grown in revenue and profitability and has emerged as a preferred Service Provide Partner for Enterprises, Public Sector & Government in India.

Congratulating him, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, said, “Kamal has earned this one, hands down. He is the architect of our converged ICT play and our ‘cloud@core’ strategy. Our emergence today as India’s most courted Data Center, Cloud and Network player is a testimony to his foresight on the upcoming demand in the market.”

“I’m delighted to receive this award by World Leadership Congress. I’m thankful to my Sify family, which has made this possible. It is not an exaggeration to say that we at Sify, were well prepared to face a situation like the pandemic. For the entire Sify team, the learning curve during COVID-19 was shorter and angular, than steep. I think this award is a recognition of all of our efforts and I will strive to keep moving the goal post,” said Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies.