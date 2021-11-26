Wipro Selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) Member for the 12th Consecutive Year

Wipro Limited announced that it has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2021 for the twelfth year in succession. Wipro’s unbroken track record is unique for the IT Services sector.

This year saw record 3455 companies assessed from around the world, of which 322 made it to the DJSI (World) index for 2021-2022. The IT Services sector saw 91 companies participating globally of which nine have been selected in the World Index. Wipro is also part of DJSI (Emerging Markets), and is one of the only two companies from the IT services sector in India.

Launched in 1999, the S&P DJSI (World) is considered a global standard for corporate sustainability performance, and represents the top 10% of an industry/sector based on performance on a comprehensive range of Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters.

Commenting on the achievement, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said, “It is a source of great pride that the S&P DJSI recognizes Wipro’s enduring commitment to sustainability, and especially as it represents a sector-record run of 12 years. Making the index is not just an achievement we aim for on an annual basis, however, but an absolute necessity if we are to help reach a carbon-free future, globally. We will strive to improve on every metric as we fight on against climate change, and to help make the world a better and more inclusive place.”