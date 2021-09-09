Winners of NCN Editor’s Choice Awards Category of 13th NCN Innovative Product Awards Night, 2021

The Editor’s Choice Awards is the hallmark of good brand/ product performance and value, and it signifies that the product is the best of the breed in the category. An Editor’s choice product must change the competitive landscape whether through innovative features, exceptional value for the prices, remarkable ease-of-use, or through a demonstrable boost to user’s productivity.

The winners in Editor’s Choice Awards categories are Crucial, Zoom, Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB, Biostar, Kaizen Infoserve Pvt. Ltd, Viewsonic, Samsung SSD, LeadSquared, TP-link, ZeaCloud, Entergo, Lapcare, Digisol, Foxin, Oscoo, Portronics, Intex, Avita, IceWarp, Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, iBall Pen DIGITIZER (PD -5548U )