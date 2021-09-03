Winners of Most Innovative Products Award category of 13th NCN Innovative Product Award Night, 2021

NCN organized the 13th NCN Innovative Product Award Night, 2021 successfully. For the Most Innovative Products Award category, the best product in each category is selected on the basis of online voting. After online voting, NCN also rates each product based on its design, functionality, performance, and impact; the ones that garner the highest total scores make the winners list. NCN does not rate products specifically on their price or size but focuses instead on their overall features, quality, and reliability.

The Winners in these categories are Dell, Samsung, ACER, Quick Heal, D-link, Viewsonic, OPTOMA, HP, MSI, Seagate, SOPHOS, Kingston, Sandisk, UNILINE, CP-Plus, LIVA MINI-PC, ADATA, EPSON, HP, CANON, and ZEBRONICS.