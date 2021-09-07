Winners of Best IT Partners Award Category of 13th NCN Innovative Product Award Night, 2021

A partner plays a major role in promoting the products in the market. The popularity of the product, besides other factors, also depends on the capacity of the partner/distributor. NCN has rewarded those partners, who have been better services, after-sale support, and who maintain cordial relations with the vendor. NCN selected the best IT Partners of different regions of India for their better services and support in their regions.

The winners in the Best IT Partners Award categories are Amity Infosoft, City Circuit, Pooja Tech (Cochin), Kerala, Graphline Computers LTD, Technocrat (Kolkata) and Agarwal Computers (Chirawa), Rajasthan.