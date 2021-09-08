Winners of Best ICT Associations Award Category of 13th NCN Innovative Product Award Night, 2021

The primary focus of the association is to encourage the growth of the small and medium-sized businesses through the delivery of the businesses, networking opportunities, and by promoting the credential and the image of the ICT industry.

An IT association is the elite band of some of the finest ICT specialists who works together across a variety of product and service sectors in the ICT industry, providing high quality and sustainable service and value for money solutions. Finally, NCN selected the best ICT associations from different parts of India.

The winners in Best IT Associations Award categories are Federation of All India IT Associations (FAIITA) National; Computer Media Dealers Association (CMDA) PUNE; Trade Association of Information Technology (TAIT), MUMBAI; Federation of IT Associations of Gujarat (FITAG), GUJARAT; Computer Association of Eastern India (COMPASS), KOLKATA; Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA), RAJASTHAN and Udaipur Computer Traders Association (UCTA), UDAIPUR.