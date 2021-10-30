Winmate focus on the needs of the end-market customers and key market segments

taiwanKen Lu, CEO, Winmate Inc, in interaction with NCN explains how Winmate speak the clients’ language in both linguistic and technical terms and can anticipate their needs. For more than 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. These include warehouse/ logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food & Chemical Industry, and industry Automation As one of the first companies to start manufacturing industrial displays and touch screen devices. The company has continued to refine its signature ‘rugged‘ technology and engineering expertise to create high-performance products.

Explain the USP of L140TG-4 14″ Intel® Core i5-1135G7 Rugged Laptop

Winmate Presents the World’s First14″ Convertible Rugged Laptop L140TG-4, with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system, offering a new generation of compact and lightweight portability in a robust form factor. The computer features a 14-inch daylight readable panel 1920 x 1080 with direct optical bonding, outdoor viewable, and a brilliant user-friendly projective capacitive touch screen. The L140TG is based on an Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz), 8 GB system memory, and 1TB M.2 SSD storage(optional), while wireless connectivity options include WLAN and BT support, GPS/ GLONASS and 4G LTE(optional) to keep workers connected in even the most remote locations.

Tough frequent the eye of the observer. Several laptops pc announce on their own as “tough” given that they possess somewhat much more surprise protection or even a beefier scenario. Actual durable laptops are made to stand up to entire various degrees of misuse.

Any rugged laptops ought to conform with MIL-STD 810G, the federal government standard that pinpoints all the exams that robust equipment requires to pass. A lot more on that particular in an instance. Any type of laptop worth its sodium in the toughness competitors will certainly also possess an Internet Protocol ranking, which informs you exactly how resistant the laptops are when subjected to dirty/dusty atmospheres and humidity or even water.

The L140TG rugged laptop can go wherever you go, thanks to an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810G shock, drop, and vibration testing. The L140TG is tough enough to withstand repeated drops, extreme temperatures, altitudes, humidity, and water and dust exposure. Weighing at just 3.0 pounds, the L140TG delivers lightweight mobility in a rugged laptop and is suitable for Public Safety and Military application.

Q . Winmate has been developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for various industries ranging from healthcare to automation. Explain how you customize the products.

Most of Taiwan’s industrial computer manufacturers are ODM producers, and they are accustomed to following the lead of their customers. The ODM space is extremely competitive in pricing, yet it is not as demanding on the management and engineering team as the brand market is. As a branded player, we are faced every day with the challenge of staying in touch with trends in market demand and defining and creating new segments of market demand. From the beginning, we were not satisfied with simply producing on an ODM basis. We focus on the needs of our end-market customers, searching out and identifying key market segments. Through our intensive product design and development efforts, we have built the ability to be responsive to the needs of these specific niche markets. As a result, we have a very complete ‘library’ of rugged tablet solutions. This leads many of our customers to use our existing product solutions, saving them 18-24 months in development and certification time.

Winmate understands the need for ruggedness and uninterrupted productivity when it comes to operating in challenging environments. Our rugged, mobile tablets, handhelds, and fixed-mount displays increase operational efficiencies, integrate seamlessly into enterprise, and deliver low-cost reliability for data collection and communications.

Whether tracking a fleet, mapping a mine, or monitoring equipment and production on an oil rig, Winmate provides various rugged form factors with flexible connectivity options, data collection, and management.

We began our careers as product managers. So, when developing new products, our starting point was the end application for the product. We learned about our end customers’ real needs by understanding the application’s demands. Additionally, we did not rely on the distributors ordering from us to provide us with industry knowledge. Instead, we visited the end customer with the distributor to fully grasp the relevant industry trends and understand end-market applications. As a result, we became more adept than the distributors at understanding the demands of each specific application.

Another capability that is a must-have for rugged tablet manufacturers is successfully navigating the product certification process. As rugged products are used in various industries and often in demanding environments, they are waterproof, dustproof, shock-proof, and even explosion-proof. In addition, they must have stable operation characteristics under adverse conditions. As a result, the certification process is complex and takes a long time to complete, requiring significant up-front investment in R&D, testing equipment, and the ‘school of hard knocks to learn the demands of each unique application. This is a challenging entry barrier for new entrants, and, as a result, only a very few companies have developed these capabilities. It has taken over two decades of investment in design and specialized technical capabilities to gain the ability to navigate the certification process in multiple industry segments successfully. Two vital enabling factors of our industry-leading time-to-market product development capability are a certified laboratory and a self-developed testing system in our production facility. This allows our R&D and manufacturing engineers to test rapidly and debug new product prototypes in our factory instead of outsourcing them to third-party labs, immensely shortening the new product development timeline.

Additionally, we have a global presence and an international team. Our sales and service staff in the US, China, Germany, and Italy are hired locally and have extensive engineering and field application experience. Our CTO is American. So, we speak our clients’ language in both linguistic and technical terms, and we can anticipate their needs.

With the shortage of chips, how are you combatting the situation?

In addition to decreasing the necessary time to purchase, the quick look into various factors means making an easy comparison of the factors that are the highest priority for the purchasers and their organizations–price, speed of delivery, or something else.

Recommends three key actions OEMs can take to mitigate risk and revenue loss during the global chip shortage:

Extend supply chainvisibility —The chip shortage makes it essential for supply chain leaders to extend the supply chain visibility beyond the supplier to the silicon level, which will be critical in projecting supply constraints and bottlenecks and eventually projecting when the crisis will improve.

—The chip shortage makes it essential for supply chain leaders to extend the supply chain visibility beyond the supplier to the silicon level, which will be critical in projecting supply constraints and bottlenecks and eventually projecting when the crisis will improve. Guarantee supply with companion model and pre-investments —OEMs with more minor and critical component requirements must look to partner with similar entities and approach chip foundries or OSAT players as a combined entity to gain some leverage. Additionally, if scale allows, pre-investing in a commoditized part of the chip supply chain or foundries could guarantee the company a long-term supply.

—OEMs with more minor and critical component requirements must look to partner with similar entities and approach chip foundries or OSAT players as a combined entity to gain some leverage. Additionally, if scale allows, pre-investing in a commoditized part of the chip supply chain or foundries could guarantee the company a long-term supply. Track leading indicators—While no relevant parameter by itself will project how the shortage situation will evolve, a combination of relevant parameters can help guide organizations in the right direction. Since the current chip shortage is dynamic, it is essential to understand how it changes continuously. Tracking leading indicators, such as capital investments, inventory index, and semiconductor industry revenue growth projections as an early indicator of inventory situations can help organizations stay updated on the issue and see how the overall industry is growing.

We believe the length of the global chip shortage will vary by industry. Those at the “top of the list” will be able to return to normal within the next three to six months, but the trickle-down effect may last up to nine to 12 months.

Q.Which market are you targeting now?

While Winmate is very happy with its success in the rugged tablet market over the past several years, its ambitions do not end there. We have established a firm foothold in the rugged tablet market and have strong product solutions for the key demand segments. Next, we are setting our sites on breaking into the rugged laptop market. Much like the rugged tablet market, the rugged laptop market has an oligopolistic structure with high barriers to entry. We understand this market and already have the technical know-how necessary to succeed. Our capabilities include laptop casing exterior design, heat dissipation expertise, and structural design for interior components, as well as product testing and certification expertise. We are excited about our prospects for success in the rugged laptop market and expect rugged laptops to begin contributing to revenue growth within the next 24 months while becoming a sustainable driver of revenue growth over the long term.

The manufacturing industry uses mobility solutions as the lead technology to improve operational efficiency and implement lean management best practices. According to a survey conducted by PwC, 73% of the CEOs interviewed at manufacturing firms stated that their highest priority in kickstarting their digital transformation is the implementation of Enterprise Mobility. Winmate’s rugged tablet solutions can be used in production line automation, Maintenance Repair and Operations procurement (MRO), and warehousing & logistics management. They can assist companies in improving internal data transmission, real-time monitoring of production status & raw material availability while at the same time reducing human error. And one thing that makes me particularly proud is that our investment in producing rugged tablets that have bona fide industrial-grade durability and stability is paying off. Our clients are delighted with the ability of our products to meet the challenges of the industrial environment and be ‘always on.

Demand is shifting from fixed devices such as rugged screen displays and embedded computers to rugged tablets and rugged notebooks, and we believe that the rugged tablet market will show double-digit annual growth, doubling in size over the next five years. With the combined momentum of this trend towards Enterprise Mobility and continued market share gains, we believe we can achieve top-line growth of 20-30% per year.

Q.What are your plans in the subsequent years ahead?

While Winmate is very happy with its success in the rugged tablet market over the past several years, the company’s ambitions do not end there. We have established a firm foothold in the rugged tablet market and have strong product solutions for the key demand segments. Next, we are setting our sites on breaking into the rugged laptop market. Much like the rugged tablet market, the rugged laptop market has an oligopolistic structure with high barriers to entry. We understand this market and already have the technical know-how necessary to succeed. Our capabilities include laptop casing exterior design, heat dissipation expertise, and structural design for interior components, as well as product testing and certification expertise. We are excited about our prospects for success in the rugged laptop market and expect rugged laptops to contribute to revenue growth within the next 24 months while becoming a sustainable driver of revenue growth over the long term.