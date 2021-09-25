Western Digital : WD SE External SSD

WD Elements SE SSD, a new portable storage solution that marries pocket-sized design with performance. This compact device is a great solution for consumers who need a portable drive to move files fast. With the WD Elements SE SSD, the consumer is in control of their content across laptops, desktops, and other devices, whether on the job or creating content for fun.

With read speeds of up to 400MB/s and capacities of up to 2TB, this new portable SSD enables consumers to quickly move large files so they can get more done each day. The drive’s plug-and-play functionality means it is ready to use right out of the box and can seamlessly integrate into any workflow.

The WD Elements SE SSD features a compact, portable design that is drop-resistant up to 2 meters, making this the perfect drive for your on-the-go lifestyle. Continuing the renowned Western Digital storage legacy of durability, the drive is backed by a three-year limited warranty worldwide.

Size:

The tiny 64.5mm x 64.5mm x 8.72mm form factor ensures go-anywhere portability, and the Elements SE is even rated to withstand a drop from up to 2 meters, adding extra peace of mind that quality hasn’t been cut to save money.

USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility:

Get compatibility with USB 3.0 computers and backward compatibility with USB 2.0 computers in this single drive.

Improve PC performance:

When your internal hard drive is almost full, your PC may slow down. Don’t delete files. Instead, free up space on your internal hard drive by transferring files to the WD Elements SE portable storage to get your laptop moving again.

WD quality inside and out:

WD Elements SE portable storage with enclosure is built to meet WD’s demanding requirements for durability, shock tolerance, and long-term reliability to help protect the data that’s important to you.

High Capacity In A Compact Design:

The small, lightweight design of WD Elements SE portable storage offers up to 5TB capacity, making it an ideal, on-the-go companion to take files with you.