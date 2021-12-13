Western Digital introduces WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD for Content Creators

According to a recent report, it is estimated that more than 50 million people across the globe self-identified as having a career in the cultural and creative industries. With the everchanging definition of “creator” in a technology-driven world, this title now reaches beyond graphic designers and videographers to include content creators, UI/UX designers, artists and illustrators, entrepreneurs and freelancers, engineers, architects, grad students and more.

When crunching large amounts of data on their next passion project, access to fast and reliable storage solutions can greatly improve a creator’s workflow, giving them peace of mind and allowing them to stay in the creative moment. With intense workload demands, today’s creative professionals need technology that empowers their creativity without stress over losing their brilliant work, project bottlenecks or slow storage speeds.

Western Digital, a global leader in data infrastructure, has launched a new solution for the growing community of creators around the world: the WD Blue™ SN570 NVMe™ SSD. The new internal flash drive is a powerful solution for upgrading current PCs or optimizing a custom build.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital

“At the heart of Western Digital lies innovation, and we are very excited to add this device to the house of WD’s diverse SSD portfolio. Especially designed for content creators, this powerful new internal drive delivers up to 5X the speed of our best SATA SSDs, so creators can let their imagination flow and worry less about PC lag or load times.” said Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India & MEA, Western Digital said, “At Western Digital, we work relentlessly to introduce the best storage solutions per our varied customers’ needs. Our WD Blue™ SN570 NVMe™ SSD is built to support creative vision. This new internal drive enables creators to reliably tackle complex workloads to continue to create more and faster while maintaining low power consumption. With these drives, we are able to equip creatives with the tools they need to do their best work, wherever and whenever inspiration strikes.”

To keep creators inspired, each new purchase of a WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD comes with a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud,** offering access to some of the world’s best creative apps and services such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign.