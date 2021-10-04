Western Digital Announces ‘Buy, Share & Win’ Contest

Western Digital is launching an exciting consumer offer to kick-start its holiday season of 2021 with the ‘Buy, Share & Win’ contest. During the six-month-long offer period, consumers will stand a chance to win a brand-new Datsun® redi-GO car every 15 days on buying select SanDisk® and WD® products.

The ‘Buy, Share & Win Contest’ goes live on October 03, 2021, and runs pan-India across retail and e-tail channels till March 31, 2022. The offer is available on purchase of SanDisk products of 128GB and above capacities, any WD external HDDs of 2TB and above capacities, and WD external SSDs of 480 GB and above capacities.*

The process of submitting an entry is simple. Just scratch the sticker on the packaging of qualifying products to get the promo code and use it to register on the microsite. Once registered, one needs to share their story along with one of their happy memories. The best entry every 15 days until March 31, 2022, stands a chance to win a Nissan Datsun redi-GO car.

Talking about this offer, Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India & MEA, Western Digital, said, “As a consumer-centric brand, we want to be a part of our customers’ celebrations and empower them to live their digital lives to the fullest and create beautiful memories. The ‘Buy, Share & Win’ contest will enable us to become a part of their happiest moments.”

Mr. Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital, added, “In these tough times, our consumer initiatives like the ‘Buy, Share & Win’ contest are focused on bringing much-needed positivity and joy for our users as well as our channel partners. We are committed to our channel partners and are confident that this initiative will support them in strengthening their sales.”

All of the qualifying products from SanDisk and WD will carry a prominent sticker, offering information on the contest, prize, and participation process. This is designed to help create awareness about the offer so that consumers do not miss a chance to participate. This festive season, consumers can now gift their loved ones exciting products from the SanDisk and WD portfolios and, as a bonus, stand a chance to take home a Nissan car worth INR 4 lac.