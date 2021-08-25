WD Redefines Wireless Charging with Ixpand Wireless Charger Portfolio

Western Digital announced its foray into the wireless charging segment with the launch of the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W with adapter. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is Western Digital’s first wireless charger that comes bundled with the dual functionality of wireless charging and automatic data storage and backup for Qi™-Compatible devices.

With local storage in capacities up to 256GB, customers can rely on fully charged and backed-up smartphones with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync. This device helps in automatically backing up photos and videos in full resolution and freeing up valuable space on the device1 to ensure optimal smartphone performance.

Mr. Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital, said, “With technological advancements and higher penetration of Qi-Compatible smartphones and devices in the market, wireless charging is a fast-growing category and holds strong demand with our consumers. At Western Digital, we understand the changing lifestyles and ever-evolving needs of the consumers and are constantly innovating to bring creative solutions to add convenience to their lives. The all-new SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger portfolio is one such cool gadget that allows you to take full control of your life.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Director – Marketing, India, Western Digital, said, ” When the choice comes between charging your phone or offloading your data to an external storage device, only one emerges triumphant as most phones today have a single port. SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync bridges this gap, with an innovative 2-in-1 wireless solution that charges your smartphone wirelessly while taking a backup of your valuable data simultaneously. And SanDisk Wireless Charger 15W with adapter is an ideal companion for your Qi™-Compatible smartphones that will simplify your life with its ease of use. It’s now time to disentangle our lives.”

These devices alleviate charging woes for others in the family2 across different operating systems with a universal charging solution. Both the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W are compatible with iPhone 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S7 and up, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and above, AirPods Pro, and other Qi-Compatible smartphones even through most cases. The devices are designed for protection through temperature control, foreign object detection, and adaptive charging that help keep the phone battery safe.

The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync automatically back up photos, videos, and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base, delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging, easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up in full resolution, includes high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging, right out of the box and supports multiple backup profiles so you can share the charger with others in your family2

The Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is capable of delivering up to 15W of power with fast charging, comes with a SanDisk AC Adaptor and 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable and has soft rubber ring helps protect phones from slipping. The new SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers are backed by a two-year limited warranty.