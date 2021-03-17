WD Organized Annual Alliance Partner Meet Focused on Smart Video Segment

Western Digital, a leading data infrastructure company, organized a virtual partner summit to educate and align smart video Alliance partners with opportunities leveraging Western Digital’s latest surveillance storage solutions. During the summit, channel partners also received recognitions for their contribution to company’s growth and expansion in India.

The event was attended by nine Alliance channel partners across cities and involved discussions around the growing need for customized storage solutions and evolving trends in the smart video space. Training sessions were also organized to familiarize the partners with the complete range of Western Digital surveillance-optimized storage solutions.

Mr. Khalid Wani, Director – Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “Our channel partners are an integral part of our growth journey, and we intend to share our vision with them as we build a strong portfolio in the smart video space. We take immense pride in our smart video Alliance partners, who are helping us expand our target markets with the passage of each day. This summit was an initiative to acknowledge their efforts, and we will continue identifying and rewarding such performance in the future.”

Speaking on the event, Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Director – Marketing, India, Western Digital, said, “Multiple factors are driving the requirement for intelligent security solutions in India. As projected by Fututre Market Insights, we see a vast potential across verticals as the global CCTV camera market could reach $16 Billion by 2029. As we continue to reinvent the way we work and grow with our partners in today’s dynamic environment, this event was designed to align our channel partners with the latest industry trends, and the innovative product portfolio offered by Western Digital. We are committed to empowering our partners for the mutual success in the smart video segment.”

Western Digital continues to strengthen initiatives for its channel partners in India to expand its operations and fortify its success by offering integrated sales engagement tools and educating customers. These tools are regularly upgraded to integrate the latest use cases and emerging technologies being tracked globally.