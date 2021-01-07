WD Introduces Western Digital IX SN530 Industrial SSD for Industrial Applications

Western Digital IX SN530 introduces high performance and endurance to industrial and IoT applications, providing expanded availability and flexibility to innovative designs. Ideal for factory automation, transportation, medical, robotics, drones, defence, retail, and other rugged edge environments. It is designed for extreme temperature, performance, high-endurance, and reliability in automotive and industrial applications. The IX SN530 NVMe SSD features a broad operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C and delivers a 20G operating vibration specification. With read performance of up to 2,400 MB/s, it is the high-performance solution for OEMs designing new applications or transitioning from SATA SSDs. It is available in compact M.2 2230 or M.2 2280 form factors with capacity points from 85GB to 2TB.