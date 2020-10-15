WD Gears Up for the Festive Season with Exciting Offers and Contests

Western Digital sweetens festive season by offering special deals across its popular range of WD and SanDisk storage devices. In addition, Western Digital further offers its customers a chance to win an HP Envy Laptop worth INR 1,14,000/- every week till 15th March 2021. All you need to do is, buy, share, and stand a chance to win!

The process of submitting an entry to win the award is simple and easy- Just scratch the sticker on the product packaging to get the promo code and use it to register yourself on the microsite. Once you are registered, share your story around ‘back up your digital life’ for WD products and for SanDisk you are needed ‘share your happy memories’ story on the respective brand microsites: WD and SanDisk. The campaign has kickstarted across etail platforms such as Amazon and all leading retailers.

“Ahead of the festive season, we aim to empower the consumers as we offer them great deals on a variety of storage solutions and help them live their digital lives to the fullest. Our product range across WD and SanDisk brands enables customers to never give in to the space crunch on any of their devices and give them the ability to back up and transfer the valuable personal content”, said Jaganathan Chelliah, Director-Marketing, India, Western Digital.

As part of the bonanza offers, consumers can avail benefit on WD External storage line up- My Passport (2 TB and above), WD Elements (2 TB and above), My Book, My Book Duo, My Cloud Home, My Cloud Home Duo, My Cloud EX2 Ultra, My Cloud EX4100, My Cloud PR4100 (all 2TB and above), My Passport SSD (500 GB and above) and on all SanDisk products of 128GB & above capacity. Consumers can buy products on Amazon.in immediately and also on Flipkart, Tata Cliq from 16th October, 2020.

Additionally, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days, Western Digital will be running exciting offers on WD My Passport 1TB to 5TB capacity and SanDisk Dual Drive USB Type-C 32GB to 1TB capacity for a period of one month, starting 15th October, 2020.