WD Announces 2nd-Gen UFS 3.1 WDl iNAND MC EU551 Storage Solution for 5G Smartphones

WD announces its second-generation UFS 3.1 storage solution for 5G smartphones. The new Western Digital iNAND MC EU551 delivers the high-performance storage consumers need to be able to use their phones for emerging applications like ultra-high-resolution cameras, AR/VR, gaming and 8K video.

Emphasizing on the data surge on smartphones, Mr Jaganathan Chelliah, Director, Marketing – India, Western Digital, said, “To power the emerging data-rich applications, our UFS 3.1 iNAND solutions cater to the need for high-capacity and high-performance embedded storage, ensuring faster streaming experience to the users.”

Mr Khalid Wani, Director, Sales – India, Western Digital, added, “The first-ever iNAND MC EU551 mobile storage device, built on latest flash-based UFS 3.1 platform promises to deliver improvement in read and write performance, faster application launch time and reduced boot-up time, giving consumers a better workload experience.”

The iNAND MC EU551 mobile storage device is the first product built on Western Digital’s new UFS 3.1 platform, first announced on May 26 at the company’s Flash Perspective event. Leveraging faster NAND, a faster controller, and an improved firmware design, the iNAND MC EU551 delivers the following improvements over the previous generation, with up to a:

100% improvement in random read performance and up to 40% on random writes, to help support mixed workload experiences like running multiple applications simultaneously

90% improvement in sequential writes to help realize the new 5G and Wi-Fi 6 download speed potential. This gives consumers a better experience when streaming rich media files such as 8K video, as well as improved performance for applications like burst mode photography

30% improvement in sequential reads lets applications launch faster with shorter boot-up time, and enables faster upload speeds

The device is designed to meet the JEDEC UFS 3.1 specification requirements and uses the latest Write Booster technology based on Western Digital’s 7th generation SmartSLCTM. It also features Host Performance Booster version 2.0, further combining the latest advancements in the standard.

Ecosystem Support: The iNAND MC EU551 is the latest addition to the iNAND family, which has been trusted by all major smartphone manufacturers around the world for more than a decade. As part of its work in the mobile ecosystem, Western Digital continues to work with leading system on SoC designers to qualify its UFS 3.1 solution for smartphone reference designs that offer a pre-tested solution for manufacturers to integrate.

Availability: The Western Digital iNAND MC EU551 UFS 3.1 embedded flash drive (EFD) is sampling now with volume availability planned in July 2021. The storage solution is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB* capacities.