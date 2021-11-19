Voice Technology- An Integral AI-based Voice Verifications

Human voice is one of the most important communication modes that convey useful information about the speaker. When coupled with Artificial Intelligence techniques, the human voice can be used in areas of forensic voice verification.

Voice technology is integral in the entire value chain right from pre-sales to after-sales making experiences immersive and accessible to a large section of the society irrespective of language, literacy, and social strata. Platforms like Google Assistant, Alexa and specialized agencies/solutions providers have played a huge role in powering voice.

AI-based voice verifications assist companies to identify potential risks in the interviewee’s voice over a telephone call independent of language, physical presence with a high degree of accuracy in the recruitment process, claims, loan applications, insider threats, compliance, and workplace safety. It identifies unique risk alerts based on vocal responses to identify potential high-risk responses. The human voice is one of the most important communication modes

The Asia Pacific voice recognition market is estimated to witness a 23.5% CAGR through 2026 due to the rising adoption of smart electronics devices. As of December 2019, India had 502.2 million smartphone users with 77% of users accessing the internet through smartphones. Consumer electronics devices including security systems, game consoles, access control door locks, home automation and mobile devices are being integrated with biometric-based voice recognition technology that offers hands-free activation and interactive actions using voice commands. With the increasing production and consumption of electronic devices in the region, the market demand for voice-recognition technology is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Providing people with information in their mother tongue is a key driver of economic empowerment and political participation. In India this can become quite a challenge because of the richness and diversity of languages that are spoken. Voice technologies offer novel and efficient ways to tackle this challenge and make society more inclusive. Using the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice technologies have great potential to enable millions of people to access services they are not able to use yet – be it in agriculture, education, health, or others.

An active community of researchers, innovators and start-ups across India have tackled this problem. They develop state-of-the-art solutions to in various fields to develop sophisticated systems for automatic speech recognition, speech synthesis or machine translation. This has created early success stories where voice technologies are deployed to improve customer support, search applications and chatbots in vernacular languages.

Language services have been around for a while, and we experience some of them in everyday life. Translator apps use end-to-end Deep Neural Network (DNN) models to provide a translation in over 90 languages and dialects. Then there’s Cortana, Alexa, and Siri – all of which are based on speech recognition technology enabling speech-based services deployment across many industries.

In India, some of the leading telecom operators and e-commerce players have introduced the “voice search” option on their apps, which users can avail in English or Hindi. Meanwhile, some banks have deployed AI-powered multilingual voice bots, which can support Indian language dialects. India’s local language needs are fuelling the demand for, and innovation in, language services and enabling them to play a big role in unlocking India’s future growth.