VMware Commits to Building a More Equitable, Sustainable and Resilient World

VMware announced its 2030 Agenda, a decade-long commitment to address critical challenges facing the global community. The Company created 30 measurable goals to achieve by 2030 (30×30) that are focused on three outcomes relevant to its technology and business operations: Trust, Equity and Sustainability. The Company’s 2030 Agenda builds on VMware’s long-standing commitment to innovate for a better future.

“This year has created an even greater sense of urgency to take action on global and societal challenges so we’ve set bold goals that are core to our business and will have significant impact,” said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware, Inc. “In many ways, digital transformation is the backbone to building a better world. It not only creates a resilient global healthcare system, but also helps us overcome the digital divide and decarbonizes the planet. At VMware, we’re committed to building technology on a foundation of digital ethics that serves all stakeholders. We will work with our ecosystem to redefine what it means to be a force for good.”

With its technology leadership and expansive global reach, VMware is dedicated to driving tangible, measurable impact focused on three outcomes: Trust, Equity and Sustainability.

TRUST: VMware envisions a future where all stakeholders are effectively safeguarded from cyberattacks threatening our digital world. By approaching innovation from a foundation of digital ethics and stewardship, and focusing on intrinsic security, privacy-by-design and transparent business practices, VMware will build and protect trust among our people, customers, partners, shareholders and communities.

EQUITY: VMware firmly believes that technology will play a critical role in building a digital future that is equitable, accessible and inclusive for all. From our diversity, equity and inclusion commitments to our digital workspace technologies, we are redefining the workplace of the future. VMware is enabling distributed workforces to empower employees with equal opportunity, inclusive leadership and increased flexibility within our company and beyond. Through partnerships with academic institutions and nonprofit partners, we will help close the digital skills gap and make digital transformation more accessible for all.

SUSTAINABILITY: Sustainability is core to VMware’s values and future success. As a global corporate citizen, we have an opportunity and responsibility to innovate for a more resilient world by decarbonizing digital infrastructure across our customer ecosystem, value chain and our own operations. Through our collective efforts to drive net-zero emissions in our operations and Intrinsic Sustainability in our solutions, VMware will inspire the next generation of sustainable digital infrastructure.

“Our 2030 Agenda is transformative because our 30×30 goals are owned by our business leaders and built into everything we do—from the way we develop software and bring our solutions to market, to the way we build a culture of inclusion—and in this way we are aligning our core purpose with doing our part to create a more sustainable, equitable and resilient world,” said Nicola Acutt, Vice President, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). “To demonstrate our commitment, we are setting up an ESG Office to partner with our business leaders and help manage our progress.”