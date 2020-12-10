VMware and AWS: Unlocking the Potential of the Cloud for Businesses

This week at AWS re:Invent 2020, VMware is showing how the company’s partnership with AWS, and the jointly-engineered solution VMware Cloud on AWS, help organizations survive and thrive in today’s dynamic and uncertain times. Together the companies are providing customers such as AECOM, Firstsource, OSRAM Continental, and Thermo Fisher Scientific a fast and seamless path to unlocking the innovation and economic value of the public cloud. The momentum we are seeing for VMware Cloud on AWS has continued throughout the year: VMware Cloud on AWS host and VM counts are up 100% year-over-year (November 2020): Customers can take advantage of more than 175 native AWS services; Nearly 600 channel partners have achieved a VMware Cloud on AWS service competency; and There are more than 300 certified or validated technology solutions available customers.

The collaboration between VMware and AWS runs deep. AWS is VMware’s preferred public cloud partner for all VMware vSphere-based workloads, and VMware Cloud on AWS is the preferred AWS solution for vSphere workloads. Hundreds of AWS and VMware engineers, support, and sales teams work together to develop and offer these joint solutions, and each company has created dedicated sales, solution architects, and customer success teams to help customers maximize the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS.

“A major system outage placed immediate and significant strains on the performance of our applications. There was no time to procure and deploy extensive new hardware on premises,” said Steve Bassen, senior staff engineer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We had already proven the capabilities of VMware Cloud on AWS and HCX, so it was clear our only path was to leverage VMware Cloud to free up capacity. In the end, we successfully migrated 830 workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS in three weeks, rather than six months. The service worked as advertised, proving out not only the ability to support cloud migrations at scale beyond any reasonable expectations, but also to act as a datacenter extension when it mattered the most.”