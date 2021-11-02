Viren Bavishi to lead new TAIT Team

Trade Association of India, Popularly Known as TAIT, which is undisputedly India’s leading IT Association has elected Mr. Viren Bavishi of Sapphire Micro system as New TAIT President.

During recently concluded AGM, two new Directors got elected unopposed to the TAIT Board. Also TAIT Board Unanimously Elected Mr. Viren Bavishi as TAIT President.

TAIT was founded in 1996 and since 25 years, have been consistently and tirelessly working to resolve all the challenges that is being faced by their members, including market discipline, Vendor’s problems and updating its members on new trends and Growth oriented measures.