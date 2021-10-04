Vipul Ray takes over as President, IEEMA for 2021-22

The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) – the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce Mr. Vipul Ray, Managing Director, Elmex Controls Ltd as the new President of IEEMA for the year 2021-2022. Mr. Ray took over at the Annual General Meeting of the Association held today.

Office Bearers Mr. Rohit Pathak, CEO, Birla Copper (Hindalco Industries Limited) and Mr. Hamza Arsiwala, Chairman & Managing Director, Stelmec Limited also took over as Vice Presidents for the year 2021-22

Talking about his vision and priority for IEEMA, Vipul Ray stated, “India is going through an energy transition as a result of which the Indian Electrical and allied electronics industry will have lots of opportunities. To my mind, innovation, investment in digital transformation, Research & development and quality will be key drivers to staying ahead of the curve. Exports, accessing international markets, will help keep us set our sights higher. Aligning to national priorities of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, vocal for local and local for global would be important. IEEMA will therefore focus on all of these and at firm level, work with its members to build competitiveness to be able to access international markets. Of course, we will continue to build on our interactions with the Government to facilitate ‘Ease of Doing business; for our members.”

My team and I will continue to work in building a robust, healthy and dynamic Indian electrical equipment industry, encompassing the complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment.

Remarking on the change, Ms. Charu Mathur, Director General, IEEMA said, “We are delighted and looking forward to the leadership of Mr. Vipul Ray. He has an extensive international experience, a passion for start-ups, innovation and technology. All this makes him exceptionally well placed to lead IEEMA at this very important juncture.”

Mr. Vipul Ray is an active mentor in the start-up ecosystem, he is fueled with an undying passion for engineering and product development. His able leadership has aided Elmex grow multifold and has presence in more than 45 countries across the globe and in various sectors ranging from Renewables, Oil & Gas, Railways, Industrial Automation, Telecom, Power etc. Mr. Ray is a B.E. (Mechanical), M.S. (Manufacturing) from University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) and M.B.A from University of California, Irvine (UCI).