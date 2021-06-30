ViewSonic Unveils Launches Portable Monitor ‘TD1655’ on Amazon

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced the launch of its touch screen portable monitor- TD1655, which will be available for sale on amazon.in. TD1655 can be paired with laptops and tablets to allow users to be more productive with the increased screen space. It is designed to boost productivity, especially for current work from home scenarios and to complement remote working. Whether the user needs to share content or requires an additional supplemental display, this monitor will enable the consumer to see more and do more for better output.

ViewSonic TD1655 16-inch Touch Portable Monitor: ViewSonic TD1655 is a portable 16-inch Full HD touch monitor perfect for overcoming one-screen limitations outside the office. Extend the screen from phones, tablets, or laptops for mobile work, one-on-one presentations, or leisure entertainment. The two universal USB Type C connectors provide a one-cable solution for audiovisual, power, and touch signal transmission. The adjustable wide stand and pivot-able display will support your working angles. With the anti-slip cover, metal case, aluminum stand, and 6H hardness screen, reliability is embodied in the design.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, IT Business Head, ViewSonic India, said, “Our newly launched touch screen portable monitor – TD1655 is equipped with user-friendly features making it a new trend for advanced and evolving customers. One of the significant features of the product is that it is unbelievably a lightweight product which is less than 900 grams. It’s one of ViewSonic R&D team’s most notable innovations. This multi-tasking device was designed by keeping productivity, fun, and portability in mind. We are targeting customers seeking display solutions for work from home, learn from home, and watch personal content on OTT platforms. Additionally, it’s the ideal gadget for young stars who spend a lot of time on their phones for gaming.”