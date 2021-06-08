ViewSonic Secures No. 1 Market Spot in the Global DLP Projector Market

ViewSonic Corp, a global provider of visual solutions, has accomplished yet another milestone in the first quarter of 2021. According to the latest reports, ViewSonic has surpassed the competition to become the No.1 brand in Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors globally by sales volume, a major improvement from its No.3 position in 2020. ViewSonic has maintained its position as the fastest-growing brand in the projector market over the last few years. From 2017 to 2020, the total projector market declined 35% in sales volume, but ViewSonic has globally defied the norms and increased 40% in terms of sales.

With the general market declining, ViewSonic has increased 18% year over year (YOY) in the first quarter of 2021. ViewSonic’s remarkable market performance has emerged and increased their reach to expanding regions, including Europe, which increased by 50%, and Asia-Pacific, which increased by 25%. The sectors that had the greatest increases in sales were Ultra Mobile (93%) and Dedicated Home Cinema (82%).

DLP projectors have continued to grow and superseded LCD projectors as the leading display technology since the second quarter of 2020. With DLP technology’s digital processing nature, it provides control for consistent performance over time and gives long-lasting realistic colors without deterioration. Furthermore, due to precise reflected imaging, DLP projectors provides higher image quality that is seamless, sharp, and smooth. Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Business Head – AV, ViewSonic India said, “It is a proud moment for ViewSonic to be recognized as a No.1 globally for Digital Light Processing projectors. Our mission is to inspire the world to see the difference between the ordinary and the extraordinary and we have been at the forefront in developing products by providing innovative visual solutions. In the last four to five years, we have observed significant growth and increase in the sales of our projectors business in India and as ViewSonic became the No. 1 LED projector brand in Europe, we are expecting the similar growth in the Indian market. As we are expanding our product portfolio and growing our position in projector segment, we are expecting to remain at the forefront of complete visual solutions.”

Recognizing that LED projectors are the way of the future, ViewSonic invested extensively in cutting-edge LED technology. The ViewSonic smart LED projector lineup comprises the portable M Series for an exciting on-the-go lifestyle and the flagship X Series for superior home entertainment with 4K image quality and smart capabilities.

ViewSonic’s projector offerings include a wide range of products for both commercial and consumer applications. Taking an early step to enhance their investments in the thriving B2C sector, ViewSonic has notably focused on breakthrough smart LED projectors, with a distinct vision and forward-thinking philosophy. The unique portable and home entertainment projectors are two significant sectors that had tremendous growth during the pandemic and has also demonstrated that smart LED projectors can be transformed into home appliances with a wide range of applications for everyday use.