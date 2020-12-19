ViewSonic launches X100-4K+ Home Cinema LED Based Projector in India

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced the launch of X100-4K+ UHD home theatre LED projector in India. The new projector offers 2,900 LED Lumens brightness with 2nd generation LED technology, HDR imaging, cinema supercolor+ technology with 125% Rec. 709 and Harman Kardon-customized audio design to provide excellent audio-visual quality.

In the era of streaming, home cinemas require smart audio-visual devices that realise the highest standards of comfort and convenience. The latest smart functionalities of X100-4K+ projector raise the bar of experiences much higher for home entertainment. It provides consumers with great value for money and the pleasure of enjoying supersized 4K content in their living rooms with multiple connectivity options delivering a cinematic experience perfect for movie buffs and home entertainment enthusiasts.

Featuring ViewSonic’s unique wide lens shift, the X100-4K+ fits perfectly into nearly any home with a wide lens shift range of (H: +/- 25%, V: +60%). Users can adjust the location of the projected image without moving the projector. With a 20dB fan noise lower than the ticking of a watch, one can be fully immersed in the pure viewing experience. The X100-4K+ has a stylish product design with built-in smart technologies and it comes with an excellent audio-visual quality which doesn’t require an external sound system for an unbeatable home cinema experience. ViewSonic provides a full line-up of smart LED projectors for a wide range of applications, combining the latest audio-visual technologies with smart integrated functionality and can connect with mobile devices, home networks, and content services for a seamless viewing experience. ViewSonic smart LED projectors are differentiated to deliver a new enhanced audio-visual experience for the home.

“The launch comes, bearing in mind the current times when people understand the importance of home entertainment that now reflects users’ lifestyle and living patterns. With this announcement, ViewSonic aims to deliver the new smart features which give a whole new experience of home entertainment,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, AV Head, ViewSonic India.

The X100-4K+ projector lets you enjoy the content streaming via the built-in app centre from content providers directly and support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via voice control.