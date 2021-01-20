ViewSonic Launches ViewBoard Pen Display, ViewBoard Notepad and WoodPad 7 to drive E- Learning

ViewSonic Corp, a provider of visual solutions, has launched an innovative range of portable products – ViewBoard Pen Display ID1330, ViewBoard Notepad PF0730-I0WW and WoodPad 7 a next-generation product to improvise E-learning in the current and post- pandemic situation. These products are highly efficient and equipped with user friendly features.

Since the time COVID-19 pandemic hit India, most of the industries witnessed an adverse effect including the education sector. Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Business Head – AV, ViewSonic India said, “With the growing demand of online education or remote teaching, we felt the need to develop a product which complements with classroom education and ensures an optimal environment for both teachers and students. Adding to our portable segment and the current need, we developed innovative and user – friendly products which are equipped with high level features and offer the advantage of digitalized teaching & learning. We expect that these solutions will have a positive impact on the Indian market and will be a popular choice amongst the audience”.

The 13.3” Pen Display is an ultra-thin (7mm) and ultra-light weight (0.8kg) LCD display. It also provides pen pressure levels of 8,192 and +/-60-degree pen tilt angle for a natural handwriting experience. The newly launched device is equipped with battery free pen which is specifically designed to allow for precise yet diverse handwriting of text, math formulas, and other common teaching content.

Adding more to its feature, the 250 PPS (point per second) response rate minimizes latency – less than 26ms.With these high-level specifications, the product could also be used for professional drawing education.

The newly launched Notepad is compact designed and composed of a drawing pad and battery-free pen to help teachers and students digitize notes in real-time synchronization. It offers 4,096 pen pressure levels, and a 5,080 LPI resolution on a 7.5’’ writing surface. The add on feature of this product is that it can work with a variety of paper types such as sticky notes or yellow legal notepads with up to 1cm thickness, providing a precise platform for converting handwritten to a digital format.

ViewSonic’ Notepad comes with USB power which eliminates battery replacement problems and offers broad compatibility with Windows, Mac OS, and Chrome OS. The product is also equipped with international D1 pens while changing strokes and colors on different software platforms. +Easy to store and manage, this product is handy in terms of versatility and usage.

In the realm of advanced learning, creativity and designing are grasping interest in many children. Observing the keenness, ViewSonic developed WoodPad 7 which dwells with highly efficient features giving creativity a bloom.

The product is also equipped with battery-free pen which allows a pen tip with a lifespan of up to 150,000 taps and is included with three extra pen tips. Additionally, the product is compatible with graphic design applications like Photoshop, Illustrator, and more, ensuring that one can sketch, draws, and creates design that one intend. Crafted with vast and advanced features, the product can also be used by illustrators, graphic designers and other digital artists