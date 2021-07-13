ViewSonic Launches VG1655 New Portable Monitor Exclusively on Flipkart

ViewSonic announced the launch of their new portable monitor- VG1655, which is available for sale exclusively on flipkart.in. Built for a comfortable work-from-home solution, the VG1655 can supplement a laptop or tablet screen for increased productivity. Fitting perfectly in a bag or a briefcase, this monitor allows the users to work wherever life takes them to, and therefore, producing an effective workflow.

Highly portable, lightweight and available in a compact size, the newly launched ViewSonic VG1655 is a portable 16-inch Full HD monitor that is ideal for overcoming one-screen limitations outside the office. Having the flexible display setup, the product works at any angle allowing users to view better and execute effective workflow. It is also embedded with a crystal-clear viewing experience with an anti-glare screen and Full HD 1080p resolution. Additionally, it accommodates a blue-light filter to reduce eye strain caused by long hours of viewing. The product is also viable for leisure times. With a thickness of only 6.9 millimeter and a weight of less than one kilogram, this monitor can be easily packed and transported wherever you go. With a versatile connectivity, the monitor contains multiple USB ports. One USB Type-C connector allows for rapid and easy video and audio transfer. Another USB Type-C port provides up to 60W of two-way power-either a connected laptop can power the VG1655, or the monitor can power a connected laptop with a USB-C power bank or AC adapter and outlet. Featuring a Full HD resolution and pixel-by-pixel image performance, the newly launched product offers vivid range of clarity and minute details enhancing experience of working, gaming and entertainment. The monitor comes with a durable screen cover and a built-in stand for orientation in both portrait and landscape modes. With the anti-slipcover, metal case, and aluminum stand, the design embodies dependability.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, IT Business Head, ViewSonic India, said, “At ViewSonic our focus is to innovate and develop products which cater to our tech savvy users. Our newly released portable monitor, the VG1655, is one of our most notable products, with fantastic features and a stylish appearance that makes it a convenient work-from-home alternative. This monitor can easily extend the content from laptops and mobile devices via one-cable solution for audiovisual and power signal transmission. Creating a working environment anywhere the monitor doesn’t only have robust design but is also compact, lightweight, and highly portable for users. It is an ideal gadget for tech-savvy professionals and one stop solution for working, gaming, or enjoying the latest in multimedia entertainment.”