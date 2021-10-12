ViewSonic Launches New Projector Series – CPB701- 4K for Home Entertainment Segment

ViewSonic Corp announced a new series of Home-Theatre Projectors – CPB701-4K and CPB701-HD. The entry-level projectors offer high brightness of 3500 and 3700 ANSI Lumens respectively producing impressive visuals and true 4K clarity. This power-packed product CPB701-4K is equipped with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input Lag and 240Hz refresh rate, upgrading the gaming experience to the next level. On the other hand, CPB701-HD offers Full HD 1080p resolution giving an impressive visual performance and is capable of immersive 3D viewing.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, VP – Sales & Marketing, AV and EdTech Business, ViewSonic India said, “ViewSonic is committed to creating a high-quality product that prioritizes innovation and technology. Our projectors are outfitted with cutting-edge technology and features that cater to the needs of our customers. The newly launched CPB701-4K series is our entry-level 4K Home Theater Projector offering high brightness such as 3500 ANSI Lumens resulting in bright and clear images. It not only brings a theatre experience at home but with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input Lag and 240Hz refresh rate, it is apt for enthusiast gamers, enabling gaming experiences to the next level. Available at an affordable price range, the newly launched projectors offer user-friendly features and tech-enabled solutions. Also, its 4K HDR boasts image quality and enhances the viewing experience. ViewSonic provides uncompromising performance by including the most up-to-date technology and designing for a variety of applications.”

The newly launched CPB701-4K and CPB701-HD Projectors are ergonomically designed and are easy to set up. The CPB701-4K projector supports HDR and HLG content producing dynamic images and bringing life to the images. With H/V keystone and side support options, the projector can provide perfectly shaped images. It is also equipped with an advanced Projector Warping Tool ensuring a precise projection even on curved surfaces.

In addition, both the projectors are also equipped with SuperEco+ mode technology extending the projector’s lamp life from 15,000 hours to 20,000 hours, saving maintenance costs. In both bright and dim light, ViewSonic’s unique SuperColor Technology delivers a true-to-life color performance. The projector also has a cloud-based color profile interchange feature, allowing users to develop their own colors. Adding more quality to the product, a 10W speaker gives an appealing acoustic performance. The projectors also offer a built-in USB power output (5V/1.5A) which can be further utilized to power HDMI wireless dongles such as Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV stick, removing the need for additional power adapters.

Audio-visual gadgets have evolved technologically, and some of the important characteristics include a theatre experience at one’s own leisure. The CPB701-4K series projector from ViewSonic not only provides theatre to your house but also streamlines a seamless gaming experience for today’s youth and enthusiastic gamers. The entry-level Home Theater projectors CPB701-4K and CPB701- HD comes with modern technology, user-friendly features, and are available at an affordable price range.