ViewSonic Launches LED Projector LS600WE for Corporate and Education Sector

ViewSonic Corp, a provider of visual solutions, has launched its Lamp Free LED Projector LS600WE. Ensuring the bright and detailed image along with eco-friendly LED technology, this innovative and next generation projector is perfectly equipped for both corporate and education sectors. Today, when the technology has refurbished every industry, the audio-visual industry is enhancing their products by giving their best offerings. ViewSonic’s LED LS600WE is an eco-friendly projector which is less hazardous and is equipped with 3800 ANSI Lumens brightness.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Business Head – AV, ViewSonic India said, “We focus to develop innovative and quality products which can generate effectiveness and usefulness to our end users. Now, we are only focussing on the LED projectors and are looking to develop highly advanced and robust featured products. The newly launched LS600WE projector is ViewSonic’s first LED based projector developed focussing both corporate and education sector. This eco-friendly product comes with a 3 years warranty and ensures the cost of ownership to remain low. Also an ad on feature is that it is a lamp free and mercury free projector.”

The projector is ergonomically designed and easy to set-up. The 3,800 ANSI Lumens gives bright and detailed images in any environment. To get rid of toxic mercury and frequent lamp replacements, the projector is equipped with 2nd generation LED technology offering a 30,000 hours long lifespan with consistent brightness over time. Enhancing the viewing experience, the newly launched product is equipped with Horizontal and Vertical Keystone correction along with 4 corner adjustment features giving a perfectly proportioned picture every time. Adding to this, it also produces jaw-dropping, cinematic color similar to a movie theatre with Cinema SuperColor+ Technology which meets 125% Rec.709 color standard.

One of the unique features of the projector is its 360° Creative Applications which allows the projector to freely rotate at any angle vertically, allowing projection onto ceilings, walls, or angled signage. The projector is embedded with a 10W speaker to deliver satisfying audio performance right out of the box. Its comprehensive LAN control eases multiple device management and is compatible with Crestron, AMX, Extron, PJ Link, ATEN, and ViewSonic’s vController. Its instant Power On/Off feature is for an efficient power usage. The projector is also equipped with a 1.2x optical zoom lens and Sealed Optical Engine with IP5X. The product has a sufficient connectivity such as a built-in USB power output and provides dual HDMI ports.