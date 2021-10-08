ViewSonic Opens New Sales and Marketing Office in Bengaluru

ViewSonic Technologies India Pvt Ltd, a US-based display solution company, announced the special opening of its new sales, marketing, and support office in Bengaluru, India. Inaugurated by India’s football legend and Asia All Star Team member Mr. Atanu Bhattacharjee.

Mr. Bhattacharjee has captained and then coached the national football team to various triumphs and has been with prominent clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammeddan Sporting Club .Talking about the opening, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, IT Director Sales & Marketing at ViewSonic India, said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to announce the opening of our 2nd office in India. Being the IT capital of India, Bengaluru was the right choice for us to expand our reach. The new working space will help us provide better services and new products to our customers more efficiently. The opening also aligns with our future plans to maximize our business and deliver the best of our range in the Indian market. I wish the staff all the very best and hope our customers are as excited as we are.”

Our new office is located at:

Address – 1st Floor, Clay Works Create, 11KM, Arakere Bannerghatta Rd, Omkar Nagar, Arekere,

Bengaluru, Karnataka 560076