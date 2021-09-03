ViewSonic Introduces Powerplay App for IT Authorized Dealers

ViewSonic Corp introduced Powerplay App, a reward platform for the ViewSonic partners (authorized dealers). ViewSonic is the first player in the industry to introduce and launch an app for their authorized dealers – IT India partners only offering exciting referral program. The app consists of a real time, instant and an easy user interface, and therefore, providing a wonderful experience to the end-users.

The Powerplay App is a retailer-oriented android app where the partner can participate in Referral Bonus Program by downloading and registering with ViewSonic Reward Management App. The dealers also get an additional benefit to upload sales data, invoice and claim rewards at any time. The app just requires one-time registration and it automatically captures the necessary data whenever the user wants to upload an invoice.

With this app, the retailers will receive offers that will be valid for a period of three months. The app paves a path for a contactless, real time convenience with instant benefit. Ensuring data safety and security, the app will keep any required data confidential and thus, all the respective data will be available to the partner in case they want to evaluate their performance and calculation. Also, e-coupons will be redeemed as per the uploading of invoice.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, IT Business Head, ViewSonic India said, “We are proud to introduce a new concept in the industry which is completely focused on our business partners – Authorized dealers. Understanding the constrains of our dealers across country, we developed and designed a one-stop solution ‘Powerplay’ App offering various rewards and benefits. The app is available only for IT partners of ViewSonic. Not only being convenient or easy to use, the embedded features on the app also offer seamless and contact less approach to store relevant data which can be accessible easily. We have also introduced exciting referral programs and claims garnering our dealers’ interest.”

Benefits offered by App is that dealers have to provide their basic details for registration and participate, they will sell ViewSonic products that are running under scheme and upload sales information and proo. Moreover, Data will get uploaded on developer server; a backend validation will be done on provided sales data, only validated sales will account for redeemable points. The dealer will have claim page where user can check his accumulated, claimed and balance points. The balance points can be redeemed in exchange of exciting gift vouchers, The Voucher codes will be shared over mail id and SMS.