ViewSonic India Introduces Hybrid Learning At WEEXPOINDIA LEAD ’21 event

Demonstrating hybrid learning for the first time, ViewSonic Corp., a global provider of Visual and EdTech solutions participates in their first ever on-ground event in the post-COVID era, WEEXPOINDIA LEAD ’21. The signature B2B event is India’s leading education forum, offering all educators a one-stop center for launching, networking, engaging, and connecting with school leaders, institutional leaders, teachers, and other education stakeholders in India. The event will be held at Chennai Trade Center on 26th and 27th March 2021.

With honorary pillars of WEEXPOINDIA, the event will be inaugurated by Shri. Ram Nath Kovind, The President of India, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Member of Parliament & Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, and Shri. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice (Electronics & Information Technology and Communications). Few of the industry experts are also invited to illustrate the usage of products to the educators and the attendees.

With the pandemic situation, hybrid mode of learning has paved the way for digital transformation to the education sector. Hybrid learning is the need of the hour and assisting the teachers/children to yield education for both offline and online mediums. Helping schools and educational institutions to bring back the new normalcy, ViewSonic will be instigating the concept of hybrid learning to the educators and the delegates attending the event. With an integrated mix of hardware and software solutions, ViewSonic is helping to evolve easy learning and accessibility to teach.

Creating a hyper digital future for the education sector, ViewSonic will exhibit their products- ViewBoard IFP6550-3, LS860WU projector, TD2230 touch screen monitor, WoodPad, ViewBoard Pen Display and other products, providing complete integrated solutions. The content will be demonstrated on ViewBoard IFP6550-3 and the screening of the students attending the event virtually, will be projected through ViewSonic LS860WU projector. Broadcasting the feed live on social media, a PTZ camera will be mounted in front of ViewBoard for online participants to see the ViewBoard feed. For better accessibility, ViewSonic TD2230 Screen Touch Monitor will control the projection feed to focus on one student if required. Inspired by the idea of touch-and-feel, ViewBoard IFP7550-2 will also be exhibited at the event for the attendees.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Business Head – AV, ViewSonic India, says, “We felt the need to constantly evolve our products and solutions as hybrid learning is gaining a lot of popularity in India. In the need for innovative educational approaches, we are providing an opportunity to adapt to innovative ways of learning and introducing students and educators to the cutting-edge technologies. The popularity of hybrid learning is growing because it enables students to receive instruction both in person and online. Through this event, we hope to provide a seamless transition between the physical and virtual worlds, allowing teachers to continue inspiring their students to learn lessons that are simple to grasp.”

The current situation has intensified the acceptance of online learning, enabling both students and teachers to benefit from a more comprehensive digital experience. ViewSonic embraces the new concept of normal and is working to bring out the best of ourselves by seizing new opportunities and identifying consumer needs. Keeping this upbeat outlook in mind, we’ll keep an eye out for new technologies that will push it to reconsider business in the post-pandemic age.

WEEXPOINDIA LEAD ’21 is India’s leading education platform and one of the largest education communities contributing to exploring opportunities, facilitating collaboration, and exchanging information for a better future through continuous participation, involvement, and knowledge sharing. This event creates an opportunity to anticipate new ways of learning, preparing them with the latest technology in teaching and equipping them with new normalcy.

ViewSonic, through this event, wants to provide a smooth transition between physical and virtual worlds and provides teachers with the opportunity to continue to encourage their students to learn lessons that users can easily learn. ViewSonic will be displaying their products at booth number PB11 and PB20.