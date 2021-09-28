ViewSonic India elevates Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya to the Director- Sales and Marketing – IT Business

ViewSonic Corp. has recently announced Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya’s appointment to Director- Sales, and Marketing for the Monitor segment.

Mr. Bhattacharya joined ViewSonic in September 2020 as IT Business Head, as the Director of Sales and Marketing, he will now oversee the growth and strategy of the segment, manage budgets and drive sales performance. His responsibilities also include developing key marketing strategies, building relationships, and understanding customer trends for the IT business. Apart from heading the ViewSonic Monitor business of the company for the Indian market, he will further support in developing ViewSonic’s business strategies and building business growth.

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Bhattacharya said, “I am extremely excited and look forward to a stronger and a promising future in the coming years with ViewSonic. It has been a wonderful experience working with the brand so far and we have a fair understanding of the industry challenges and consumer trends. I am committed to achieving the company’s goals and objectives, my team and I are driven to strengthen our product portfolio and make ViewSonic the leading brand in the monitor segment. ”

Commenting on his elevation, Mr. Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic- Asia Pacific said, “India is a very important market for us, we have done some great numbers in the last one year under Sanjoy’s leadership. I am confident that he will continue to help strengthen ViewSonic’s monitor business in the coming years.”

With the experience of over 30 years in the industry, he has been proficient in boosting the various segments of the IT business in the Indian market. In addition, he possesses rich knowledge of the Indian Display Industry, International Panel-Price Trends, and Channel Management.

ViewSonic’s IT Business has shown substantial growth in the Indian market. Understanding the trend and consumer needs, the company has been at the forefront in developing user-friendly and tech-enabled products. In his previous role, Mr. Bhattacharya contributed extensively towards amplifying the visibility of ViewSonic in India.