ViewSonic India Collaborates with Ingram Micro to Fast Pace its LCD Division

ViewSonic Corp announced its collaborations with Ingram Micro, the world’s largest provider of technology logistics services and solutions. Ingram Micro will be an exclusive distribution partner for ViewSonic’s LCD business targeting the Indian market.

The LCD monitor business in India is at a matured state and high end professionals and gaming professionals have been the key players in fostering its growth. Ingram Micro has commenced its business with ViewSonic from 1st January 2021. This seamless partnership with a leading giant will append an additional benefit to the business growth and prospects for a longer term. Mr. Eric Wei – Senior Director, Asia Pacific ViewSonic, said, “We are glad to cooperate with Ingram Micro, a reputed national distributor, to jointly develop business in India. With Ingram’s strength and ViewSonic’s advantage, I believe we can create the value and share the value with partners and customers. Then eventually make life more convenient and make business more efficient.”

In this year, ViewSonic will be adding new and innovative products in its portfolio compelling its end customers. For ViewSonic, this partnership will be a significant benefit in reaching its retailers via one partner Ingram Micro. This sole partner will ease the distribution process benefiting both.

Ingram Micro is an industry leader and is one of the largest companies in the world in distribution of IT products. Accelerating multiple growth opportunities in Indian market, it aims to keep its strategy significantly in the industry.

“We are excited to expand our offerings from ViewSonic to their LCD business. This partnership further strengthens the relationship between the two organizations and gives an opportunity to offer LCD monitors to our channel partners. It complements our existing portfolio. The best-in-class products from ViewSonic and Ingram Micro’s wide channel footprint will be mutually beneficial to both the organizations in advancing the business”, said Mr. Sanjay Achawal, Executive Director, Ingram Micro India.

Commenting on the association with Ingram Micro, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, IT Business Head, ViewSonic India, said, “We are happy to welcome Ingram Micro as National distributor for ViewSonic range of LCD monitors in India. Ingram Micro is India’s largest distributor, and they have a vast product portfolio of computer peripherals / hardware, with ViewSonic monitor they have completed the basket.”

He also added, “ViewSonic is a global leading display brand with futuristic product line up. I am sure this association will do wonders & together we give the best display solution to the Indian consumer & commercial customers.”

Exclusive distribution partnership with Ingram Micro will strengthen ViewSonic’s LCD business in India. The company has been steady in developing ergonomically designed LCDs in pursuit with latest technology and best in class smart features for its end users.