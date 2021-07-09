ViewSonic India Becomes No. 1 IFP Brand and Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year

ViewSonic Corp becomes No. 1 IFP brand in the Indian education sector, increasing its market share up to 52% in the first quarter of 2021. They have also doubled the market share from 17% to 36% in 2020, and therefore, clocking a growth of over 100%. Additionally, they have recently been awarded ‘Overall e-Learning Solutions of the Year’, thereby, preserving their thrust. By providing the hybrid educational model during the new normal, ViewSonic is committed to delivering the most immersive and innovative education solutions and shaping the educational landscape.

ViewSonic has developed hybrid learning solutions that will continue to play an essential role given the “new normal” in education. We have contributed towards the digital revolution of the education sector in India during the pandemic and established ourselves as the Leading EdTech Provider Solution with integrated software, myViewBoard visual learning platform and hardware products such as ViewBoard Interactive Displays, Collaborative Projectors, Touch monitors and Writing Devices. Considering the social distancing requirements, as soon as the educational institutions get back on its feet, hybrid learning model will be the new normal and necessity. ViewSonic is committed to delivering more innovative education solutions and shaping the future of education while standing by educators.

The education sector is witnessing a major shift in the learning model given the current situation. Therefore, ViewSonic adopted the display learning method and laid emphasis on the fact that it is extremely imperative to provide the right technology and new teaching approach for a more personalized teaching-learning experience. Attributing to the need for distance learning, ViewSonic is connecting teachers and students by providing online lessons at their home with solutions such as touch monitors, writing devices and a digital whiteboard experience to prioritize learning and engagement. We have partnered with educators to achieve sustainable success and better learning outcomes.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Business Head – AV, ViewSonic India, said, “We are proud to announce that ViewSonic has become the No. 1 IFP brand for education solutions. ViewSonic will remain at the forefront of complete visual solutions and will continue to bring a new-form factor of innovative products with cutting edge features, making them a must-have choice for the educational sector in India. We are committed to shaping the future of the education landscape by solving real problems. Through innovation, technologically advanced products, and customer orientated services, together, we’ll be able to find innovative solutions that help shape the future of education and beyond.”

With touching a milestone of over 3 million MVB subscribers this year, myViewBoard visual learning platform has been appreciated and adapted by the users when distance learning was the only medium. Through innovative product strategy and technological advancement solutions, ViewSonic expanded their product portfolio adding a new layer of hybrid solutions. A dedicated research and development team is constantly working towards development of myViewBoard visual learning platform and providing customers with new software updates every month. After receiving positive feedback from schools and educators, we have extended the complimentary access to myViewBoard, including its premium version to the users until 1st July, 2022 and hence, aiding the education fraternity during these testing times. Furthermore, an entity level account is free for schools and has the same, and more features as the Premium Account.

We have collaborated with various educational institutions from all over India, including St. Francis, GD Goenka School, IIT Roorkee, NIT Karnataka, and ASN School where we have transformed more than 50+ Classrooms with ViewSonic’s ViewBoard Interactive Displays.

With the recently launched hi-tech digital tools, ViewSonic aims to bring a digital revolution in the education industry. Integrated cloud storage, built in educational video teaching platform, free of cost subscriptions, integrated suite of hardware and software solutions, total integration, easy transition, improved flexibility, and ViewSonic’s award-winning technology can respond to the ever-evolving needs of the modern educator.

The whole ecosystem of myViewBoard visual learning platform gives enhanced and immersive experience to the users. With the evolution of hybrid learning, students can learn anywhere at any time with the ease of internet connectivity. ViewSonic has transformed more than 1000 classrooms in India till date. Providing technology in rural education, for sure, is harder than it is for a tech-abundant society but with the right resources and support of the local stakeholders, students from these parts of India can equally benefit from technology. Today Indian government is investing heavily in the edtech sector to provide them with an equal opportunity of learning.