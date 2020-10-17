ViewSonic Announces Extended Warranty of Five Years on its Monitors

ViewSonic Corp announces festive offer for the consumers by extending the warranty of their monitors to five years. The rise from the earlier 3-year warranty is an outcome of the company’s continued commitment to providing superior quality and cost-efficient products, with trouble-free ownership.

ViewSonic monitors are ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable experience to the consumers. ViewSonic is the only global brand which provides an extensive line-up of IPS gaming monitors to give an unmatched experience with seamless pixel transitions and reduced ghosting. The warranty offer is not applicable on the touch monitors or on VA1903A. ViewSonic is the first and the only brand to provide more than 3 years warranty on monitors. The offer will be effective from 17th October 2020 and valid till a limited time period. Consumers will have to register the product on the website to claim the additional warranty.

“The increase in warranty period to five years is our reassurance to customers and trade partners that our products are of superior quality and come with the latest technology providing excellent design, material and testing that goes into manufacturing the product,” said Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, IT Head ViewSonic India. “We believe that trust and performance are essential to build the brand name and create value amongst the consumers”