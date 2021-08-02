ViewSonic 4K Home Cinema Experience Launching PX748-4K and PX728-4K Projector

Expanding the PX series, ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today launched the new-generation PX748-4K and PX728-4K home cinema 4K projector. The successor of PX747-4K and PX748-4K are an upgraded version featuring bigger, pixel-perfect visuals in true 4K clarity and richer colors delivering unbelievable home cinema experience. Complementing to this, the projectors also offers ultimate gaming experience with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input & 240Hz high refresh rate, the microsecond-level response time, you can game with low delay and seamless viewing of fast-moving objects.

“ViewSonic is driven towards developing new products as well as upgrading the existing line of our products. After becoming No.1 brand in Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors globally, we are introducing our first DLP projectors which are upgraded and improvised version of PX748-4K and PX728-4K projectors. Observing an overwhelmed feedback for our PX series earlier, we have developed the newly launched product with innovative and cutting-edge 4K technologies,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, AV Head, ViewSonic India.

ViewSonic PX748-4K Home Projector: The PX748-4K is a 4,000 ANSI Lumens 4K home projector best known for its 4K Ultra HD features and striking brightness. This HDR-compatible projector is the world’s first high brightness DLP home theatre projector that can consistently offer clear and vibrant images under any setting.

The immersive features and realistic images will drown you into deep endearment, be it a cinema, video streaming, console gaming, or big screen broadcasting. Effortless image adjustment with comprehensive H/V keystone and 4 corner adjustment capabilities, equipped with a 1.3x optical zoom lens, perfect projection even on curved surfaces, LAN control capability that is compatible with a variety of home automation systems, the latest SuperEco+ mode technology makes it a perfect addition to your smart home.

Available with 2,000 ANSI Lumens, the newly launched PX728-4K home cinema projector offers excellent value for upgrading to 4K home entertainment. Enjoy bigger, better visuals in true 4K clarity with HDR/HLG support and richer colors through Cinema SuperColor Technology that covers 100% Rec. 709.

Gaming also gets an upgrade with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a USB Type-C connectivity for direct streaming from Nintendo Switch. Powerful warping, auto V keystone, H/V keystone, and 1.3x optical zoom make setting up a big screen of up to 300” on any surface easier than ever. Additionally, it offers the LAN control capability compatible with home automation systems and 12V trigger output gives a satisfying performance right out of the box.