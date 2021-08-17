Vertiv Streamlines UPS and rPDU Power Management Software with VMware vCenter Plugin

Vertiv introduced the latest version of Vertiv Power Insight, which directly integrates with VMware vCenter Management Platform, the industry’s most popular centralized monitoring application. This is the first version of the Vertiv Power Insight software to provide single-pane-of-glass management capabilities in vCenter. Vertiv Power Insight v2.4 can be downloaded now from the Vertiv website.

Designed for users with distributed IT systems and a need for centralized management of their power infrastructure, Vertiv Power Insight is easy to install and use and simplifies management of UPS systems and rPDUs across those distributed, virtualized environments. With Vertiv Power Insight v2.4, data center and IT managers can manage up to 100 devices, including Vertiv uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and rack power distribution units (rPDUs), directly from the Power Insight software or their vCenter application.

“Today’s networks are more powerful than ever, but also more complex and decentralized, relying on virtualization to maximize their efficiency and reliability,” said Ramesh Menon vice president of single phase UPS, Vertiv. “This evolution has reduced visibility into critical power protection equipment and limited the ability of organizations to respond to issues expeditiously. Vertiv Power Insight provides much-needed visibility and control that leads to increased efficiency and availability.”

The key addition to Vertiv Power Insight v2.4 is the VMware vCenter Plugin for seamless integration with the VMware vCenter Management Platform. This enables single-view monitoring, configuration, control, and shutdown of virtual machines and improves application availability with automatic virtual machine migration through VMware’s vMotion. The new version also includes alarm enhancements and management updates.

Vertiv Power Insight aggregates data from up to 100 devices, reducing the need for manual processes and simplifying decision-making for IT managers. It automatically discovers devices added to the network and provides real-time alerts when issues arise, which improves response times and helps organizations prevent or respond quickly to critical events. And, when necessary, Vertiv Power Insight protects IT equipment, applications, and data by ensuring a graceful shutdown of host and virtual machines

“With rapid increase in digitization across business processes, robust and reliable infrastructure solutions have become the backbone of all organizations operating remotely. Critical power solutions require a centralized management platform to ensure all IT and power infrastructure is functioning smoothly and any discrepancies can be resolved immediately,” said Smrutiranjan Das, ASI head, IT & Management Systems Business, Vertiv. “Our new and improved Vertiv Power Insight software integrates seamlessly with VMware vCenter Management Platform, enabling automatic virtual machine migration through VMware’s vMotion”