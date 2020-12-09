Vertiv Ranked as Global Leader in Data Center Cooling Market

Vertiv has been ranked by technology analyst firm Omdia as the largest global supplier in a data center cooling market which continues to undergo change and innovation. The newly released research highlights that established heat rejection technologies such as Direct Expansion (DX), Chilled Water and Evaporative Cooling continue to dominate while also becoming more sustainable. In addition, new technologies, such as forms of liquid cooling, are predicted to grow as data center operators look for ways to further improve efficiency and deal with increasingly power-intensive compute.

The Omdia paper, Data Center Thermal Management Report 2020, published in late 2020 and based on 2018 and 2019 data, states that Vertiv has a 23.5% share of the global data center cooling market – more than 10% higher than its nearest rival. The market for data center thermal technology is set to increase from $3.3bn in 2020 to more than $4.3bn in 2024, according to Omdia. Vertiv also leads the global market for perimeter thermal technologies with a 37.5% market share which is more than 20% higher than the next largest supplier.

In addition to analysing market position, the report provides insight and intelligence on how data center cooling technology is evolving. Established technologies such as chillers and perimeter cooling will remain a large proportion of the market. According to Omdia, split DX is still the primary form of heat rejection in data center thermal management, but chilled water and direct evaporative heat rejection are gaining momentum. In addition, cloud and colocation service provider momentum has accelerated, driving double-digit growth for air handling units (AHU).

“With the rise in demand for heat rejection technologies, growth in edge computing, and increasing rack densities, data centers are increasingly looking for sustainable and energy efficient liquid cooling solutions – immersion and direct-to-chip. Being ranked as one of the leaders in the rapidly evolving cooling market is a testament to Vertiv’s commitment to constantly innovating our digital infrastructure solutions to support these continuously evolving requirements of our customers,” said Raghuveer Singh, director, thermal management for Vertiv in India.