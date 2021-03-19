Vertiv Partner Program Accelerated to Expand IT Decision Makers

Vertiv announced additions and enhancements to the Vertiv Partner Program to expand access to IT decision makers and enrich the Vertiv experience for partners and customers. The investment in the Partner Program includes new global channel oversight and a new global partner relationship management system that allows partners to interface with Vertiv for deal registrations, configuration tools and anything they might need to initiate, manage or complete work with Vertiv. These improvements are part of Vertiv’s ongoing investment in people and resources to better serve channel partners and their customers.

“The channel partner program is the foundation of one of Vertiv’s fastest growing businesses. While we have a global program that can support international opportunities, our tools and benefits are catered to address the unique needs of the partners in each of our local markets, and a focused supply chain that ensures fast, easy equipment delivery and service anywhere in the world,” said Rob Johnson, CEO at Vertiv. “Ultimately, we are raising the bar to ensure a best-in-class relationship experience for our partners.”

Vertiv is leveraging its experienced channel team, expansive portfolio and new tools to streamline partner interactions and further accelerate growth of the channel program. The program tools give partners streamlined access to an expanded product portfolio largely focused on integrated rack solutions, with a new configurator that allows partners to build complete solutions with Vertiv infrastructure equipment, simplifying that process and shortening timelines for their customers. Giordano Albertazzi, president of Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is leading global coordination efforts in conjunction with regional presidents and their channel organizations.

Vertiv carries a broad portfolio for data center, edge, telecommunications and other critical applications. In 2020, product releases for the channel included new-to-market technologies such as the LiebertS600 series uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system for India , the globally adaptable Vertiv™ Geist™ Universal Power Distribution Unit (UPDU), and management appliances that address security and remote management issues. Expansion of the portfolio is planned in 2021.

“We are committed to making it easy to do business with us, and our tools and innovative products make the experience better for both partners and their customers,” said Mr Sanjay Zadoo, country manager for channel sales, Vertiv in India. “The focus on a global channel program will allow customers to experience our mantra for the Vertiv Partner Program: ‘See More. Win More. Sell More.’ This leads to mutual success.”