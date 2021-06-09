Vertiv Liebert EXM2 UPS exceptionally reliable and efficient UPS

Vertiv Liebert EXM2 is an exceptionally reliable and efficient UPS designed to provide industry-leading performance with highly stable performance. The Vertiv Liebert EXM2 offers maximum efficiency in the midsize UPS range, offering up to 98.8% rating in dynamic online mode and 97% in double conversion mode. It is also compatible with lithium-ion battery configurations and adapts to two-wire DC bus connection settings. The Liebert EXM2 can be deployed in an in-row, room or against the wall configuration which saves space in the facility.

Backed by dedicated research of Vertiv experts, Liebert EXM2 is poised to lead in the industry with technologically advancements implanting all the next-genattributes. Machine learning based- Three modes of energy operation ensures the best energy credentials and assures maximum availability. Its extraordinary Double conversion efficiency up to 97% ensures remarkable operational cost savings. Our proven Dynamic online mode delivers efficiency up to 98.8% whilst compensates the load THDi, PF, main sags and swells, ensuring fast transfer output performance. On top of this, Liebert EXM2 adopts to arrange of infrastructure conditions including Lithium-ion battery compatibility and supports for the leading power factor needs of modern server loads. Seamlessly operates up to 40oC and can tolerate high ambient temperature up to 50oC with auto-derating. Liebert EXM2 delivers an outstanding Double conversion efficiency of up to 97%, which further increases up to 98.8% with the Dynamic online mode, consequently reducing operating costs and energy dissipation (kW) to a minimum. This significantly minimizes the consumption of the cooling system, providing an overall TCO reduction and rapid payback time. Dynamic online mode is the latest high efficiency mode of operation offered by Vertiv, developed for those that do not want to trade off any level of availability for incremental gains in efficiency. Dynamic online mode enables operating efficiency up to 98.8% without sacrificing availability. The product is available in 100, 120, 160, 200 and 250kVA/kW power rating.